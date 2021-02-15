According to the State Statistical Office data, the Consumer Price Index in January 2021, in comparison with January 2020, increased by 1.9%, while Retail Price Index increased by 1.6%.

A decrease in the Consumer Price index in January 2021, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in fresh or chilled vegetables other than potatoes and other tubers by 6.5%, fresh or chilled fruit by 1.6%, wine by 0.5%, meat by 0.4%, fish and see food, cheese and curd by 0.3%, mineral waters, soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices by 0.2%.

In January, there was also a decrease of the indices of pets and related products by 2.7%, liquid fuels for household by 1.9%, equipment for sport, camping and open-air recreation by 1.3%, information processing equipment by 1.1%, footwear by 1.0%, solid fuels for household by 0.9%, small electric household appliances by 0.6%, equipment for reception, recording and reproduction of sound and picture by 0.5%, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories, by 0.4%, garments, glassware, tableware and household utensils by 0.2%.

An increase in the Consumer Price Index in January 2021, in comparison with the previous month, was registered in sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery by 0.6%, food products n.e.c by 0.5%, oils and fats by 0.4%, spirits by 0.3%.

In January, there was also an increase in the indices of electric appliances for personal care by 4.0%, gas for household by 3.6%, fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipment by 2.0%, furniture and furnishings by 1.6%, bicycles by 1.4%, major household appliances by 1.0%, passenger transport by road by 0.8%, gardens, plants and flowers, books by 0.6%, other appliances, articles and products for personal care by 0.4%, motor cars, maintenance and repair of personal transport equipment by 0.3%, pharmaceutical products, education not definable by level, catering services by 0.2%.