During meetings with voters in the eastern suburbs of Skopje, VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Igor Janusev promised that the party will bring major investments worth four billion EUR.

Our promise is four billion in domestic and foreign investments, Janusev said, while visiting the area of Ilinden where the previous VMRO led Government initiated a major manufacturing boom, drawing in a dozen of international automotive companies.

Janusev said that the investments will be drawn in with tax breaks and flat taxation, while the infrastructure investments will focus on building a gas network and energy efficient house improvements.