We visited the textile factory “Viteks” in Delcevo.

The textile industry is a leader in this region. Therefore, in the program we have pledged to the realization of several projects related to this branch, which will help in modernization and improvement of export performance, VMRO-DPMNE’s Igor Janusev said on Friday.

Ја посетивме текстилната фабрика „Витекс“ во Делчево.Текстилната индустрија е водечка во овој регион. Затоа во…

Gepostet von Igor Janushev am Freitag, 3. Juli 2020