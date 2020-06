The quality of life of the citizens is a priority in the program of VMRO-DPMNE. Salary increase is one of the main pillars on which Macedonia’s economy rests upon. Every responsible government must pay serious attention, make a plan and strategy to make every promise come true.

VMRO-DPMNE can do it, better days are coming for Macedonia!, Igor Janusev, the Secretary General of VMRO-DPMNE wrote on Facebook.