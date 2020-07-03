VMRO-DPMNE has always been on the side of farmers. We have built successful stories together.

We pledge for 640m euros in subsidies to farmers, VMRO-DPMNE’s Igor Janusev wrote on Friday.

ВМРО-ДПМНЕ секогаш било на страната на земјоделците. Заеднички сме граделе успешни приказни.Се обврзуваме на 640 милиони евра субвенции за земјоделците.#ИсправиСеМакедонијо#ОдбериОбнова

