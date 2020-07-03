VMRO-DPMNE has always been on the side of farmers. We have built successful stories together.
We pledge for 640m euros in subsidies to farmers, VMRO-DPMNE’s Igor Janusev wrote on Friday.
Macedonia
Boki 13 proposes half of the Zaev family and SDSM leadership as witnesses in the “International Association” case
Zoran Zaev, the leader of SDSM, his wife Zorica, his brother Vice and his father Trajce, have been proposed as witnesses in connection to the “International Association” case, by the defense of defendants Bojan Jovanovski, Hristina Blazevska and Mile Jovanovski, Plusinfo has learned. Judging by...
