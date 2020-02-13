VMRO-DPMNE Secretary-General Igor Janusev said during his visit to Sveti Nikole that he had the opportunity to get to know the problems of the citizens, as well as to explain the measures the party envisages for the pensioners.

Initially we will return the old methodology of the method of calculation of pensions. And we promise the citizens that they will be increased by 20%, or in absolute amount of 3 and a half thousand denars in the 4-year mandate for every pensioner, Janusev said, noting that this is only a small part of the party program.

The party’s secretary-general also said that in the next four-year term as a government, unemployment would drop below 10%.