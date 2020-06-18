According to Darko Lazarov, a member of the VMRO-DPMNE Economic Committee, the next government will have a clear goal for the economy after coming to power.
By the end of the year, the focus of the future government of VMRO-DPMNE will be on job protection, the more jobs we lose, the more problems we will have. Then it will be crucial to stimulate investment. We will work on export competitiveness, this is the only way to dynamize the economy and the work of domestic companies, said Lazarov.
