Branimir Jovanovic, who was part of former Finance Minister Dragan Tevdovski’s team, criticized the public-private partnership call for the “Cebren” hydro plant.

Call for public-private partnership for the “Cebren” hydro plant, or in translation – sale of national natural resources. Let’s see which companies will buy them, whether there will be some close to a recent deputy prime minister …, wrote Jovanovic.