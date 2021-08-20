The average monthly net wage paid per employee in June 2021 was MKD 28,744, 7.0% higher than in 2020, while the average monthly gross wage increased in June 2021 by 7.1% and stood at MKD 42,950, State Statistical Office data shows.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Accommodation and food service activities (25.1%), Arts, entertainment and recreation (20.5%) and Information and communication (14.1%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors: Financial and insurance activities (4.3%), Public administration and defence; compulsory social security (2.6%) Mining and quarrying (1.6%).