Analyst Saso Klekovski believes the government’s economic team is not up to the task of dealing with the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He said on Telma TV’s “Top tema” show that the government had reacted too late and that the economic measures they were promoting were too late but also confusing.

When the restructuring was done in the interim government, in the economic departments, SDSM did not expect that there would be a coronavirus epidemic, and I think that the team is not up to the task to deal with the economic crisis. There are many ambiguities, many delays in aid, said Klekovski.