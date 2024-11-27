A major new investment of the German Kostal plant will mean 50 million EUR for the plant, and an increase in exports by half a billion EUR, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski who visited the site of the existing plant in Ohrid. Kostal currently employs 1,150 people and produces car parts for brands such as Mercedes and Volkswagen.

Add to this the possible additional investments by Kostal in Macedonia, and we as a Government are sure to support them on this path. We must be friends to the businesses, because that is what modern patriotism is. Investments, generating well paid jobs and exports, are the only way to be put on the world map, Mickoski said.

He praised the company for supporting with the city of Ohrid in providing practical education for the young people in the city who want to continue their careers in the automotive sector.