Businessman Trifun Kostovski, owner of Eurostandard Bank said at Friday’s press conference that a scenario had been prepared for the bank to fail, and at the same time those who knew from the National Bank that the bank would close, withdrew their money.

This is a well-planned attack on Eurostandard Bank. This is a scenario that has been prepared for months, so that no one knows, only those close to those circles in the National Bank were informed to withdraw their money in time, said Kostovski.

Kostovski blamed the Board of Directors for the failure of the bank. At the press conference, he and his son announced that they will seek justice outside the country.