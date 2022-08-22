At today’s press conference, the owner of Eurostandard Bank, Trifun Kostovski, together with experts from Slovenia and Croatia, explained the reasons for bringing the bank into bankruptcy. Kostovski has no doubt that the bank was driven into bankruptcy on purpose.

The closure was conducted by the National Bank without using all the mechanisms available to rehabilitate the bank. It was done during the technical government of Oliver Spasovski after the end of the state of emergency when we practically could not work normally, Kostovski explained.

He expressed regret that several institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, Financial Police, parties were invited to this press conference, but no one showed up to hear what was happening.