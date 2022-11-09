Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, at today’s press conference in the Government, emphasized that neither the state, the citizens, nor the Government are at a dead end, the only one that is at a dead end is the opposition because the Government has a very clear plan for dealing with the energy crisis.

You know that at the beginning of this energy crisis we first tasked ESM to increase production by 20% from last year, ESM did it and ESM’s production increased by 25% and not only that, but by several percent over that and if you look at the numbers that are regularly published on the website and on ESM, they are also published on my side; they are also published through announcements by the Government and ESM, then you notice that on the regulated market, all small consumers and all households have their electricity needs met 100 percent by ESM. At the same time, even though ESM works with very old technology, with REK Bitola, Oslomej, TEC Negotino, which are really from the time of Yugoslavia, in the event of an outage of one of those facilities, one of the blocs or one of the power plants, there should be an import of electricity in order to fulfill the production plan. Until now, during the past few months, there was no import of electricity for the regulated market. This means that what the Government has set as a plan, it is achieving, said Prime Minister Kovacevski and added that so far we have not had a single day without electricity in the country, although there were countries in the region that had 6 hours of restrictions during the day.

Regarding heating energy, Prime Minister Kovacevski underlined, just like the last heating season, considering that the opposition at the state level, which is the government at the local level and in the city of Skopje, refused to manage the heating of the citizens of the city of Skopje, and the government did that.