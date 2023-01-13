The prices of basic food products have reduced by 10%. The reduction in prices of meat products reaches 5-12%, and it’s been going down for 2 months in a row if we consider monthly inflation rates, which means that the Government’s measures have been effective, said PM Kovacevski on Friday in response to a reporter’s question.

Kovacevski pointed out that the Government’s measures are brought in coordination with the chambers of commerce and representatives of all sectors within the chambers of commerce, i.e., basic food products producers.

They get a subsidized price of electricity of EUR 80 per MWH, which is several times lower than the electricity they purchased on the market before, according to Kovacevski.

“The price of electricity is an entry parameter to the final price, which affects the increased prices of raw materials in the world’s markets – milk, meat and wheat. The companies are aware that the state is doing all it can to help, because a price of EUR 80 per MWH when the price used to be EUR 500 per MWH is a financial expenditure for the state so that prices reduce,” Kovacevski pointed out.

If we look at monthly inflation rates, it’s been going down for the past two months, Kovacevski said, adding that the yearly inflation which we ended the year on was on par with other European countries.

“Of course that the state will implement measures. We continued the margin limitations, but we are not discussing additional fiscal reliefs at the moment. This doesn’t mean we won’t discuss them in the future, but we must be mindful of the budget. The budget has its own incomes and expenditures. If we keep increasing expenditures while decreasing incomes, it will have an adverse effect on other budget parameters,” Kovacevski said.