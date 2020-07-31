The failure to form a government and the conscious delay of its formation affect the whole situation we are in with the coronavirus crisis, primarily from a health and then from an economic point of view. Any economic deepening of the crisis leads to a social crisis and the loss of many jobs or a significant reduction in the already low income of employees, said the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Macedonia (KSS).

According to KSS, workers who are part of the informal, gray economy, seasonal workers, the long-term unemployed, especially those who are reported on a minimum wage that does not correspond to the level and complexity of the work, and they receive the salary on hand, will suffer great social consequences. Such workers, they state, either do not receive this part at all or receive it in a reduced amount.