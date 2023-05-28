The extension of the weekly work hours to over 70, made possible by the new law amendments adopted on Friday, was disputed in front of the Constitutional Court by our association Loud Textile Worker just a few months ago, and yet they abused the Ëuropean flag” to reinstitute it”, reads the written reaction of the Association.

“This is going back to the feudal society, this is a terrible exploitation of the construction workers. This is just the disgusting beginning of abusing labor rights, by an allegedly strategic project, which will further on be abused to qualify anything as of strategic importance”, the letter reads.

The Association expects that President Pendarovski won’t sign any of the adopted law amendments.