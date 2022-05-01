Darko Dimovski, head of the large SSM union, announced that they demand an increase of all salaries across the country by almost 50 EUR, and end to all attempts to keep some workers busy on Sundays. The demands were made during the traditional May Day march through downtown Skopje.

The economic crisis is ruining us, inflation is spiking, and we need the salary increase to come as soon as possible, Dimvovski said.

Protesters carried signs denouncing the unprincipled business owners, mobbing at the workplace and demanding an end to fix term contracts.