The German supermarket chain “Lidl” has registered its company in Macedonia, and will be managed by its Bulgarian branch. One of the largest retail companies in the world on Friday registered its subsidiary in Skopje Center and with a cash investment of 500,000 euros, the Central Registry announced yesterday, writes Faktor.

It is owned by the German parent company but it will be run by Sofia, by businessmen Milena Emilova Dragijska, Biser Borisov Inchovski and Ljubomir Manolov Hrsev.

According to the description of their competencies and limitations, “Lidl” plans to invest over 10 million euros in a store and buy land larger than 10,000 square meters.