The Public Revenue Office informs the users of the MojDDV application that it has been adjusted in accordance with the amendments and additions to the Law on the refund of part of the value-added tax for natural persons published in the Official Gazette of Macedonia No. 65/2023 published on March 23, 2023.

This means that all MojDDV users will have to download the new version of the application from Playstore, Appstore and Huawei app gallery. The changes are already visible in the MojDDV application in version 2.1.6, said PRO.

Payments with an increased maximum amount of MKD 2,100 per user for scanned fiscal receipts in the first quarter of this year will be made in May.