Economy Minister Besar Durmishi today presented the proposal to limit profit margins on a hundred basic food products, that was prepared in talks with the chambers of commerce. The goal of this proposal is to reduce inflation and the prices of food items, which have remained stubbornly high and are approaching the levels of far richer EU member states.

We heard the positions of the chambers, of the producers and retailers. We expet that the proposal will be adopted soon and it will limit the profit margin for all basic food and agricultural products to 10 percent. We dismissed a misinformation that this will be a long standing measure – we will implement an autumn batch of products, then another over Christmas, Ramadan, Easter.. We know that the retailers increase their prices at these periods, said Durmishi.