Former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev’s close friend, Goran Mitrov – Gna, is entering the energy business, reports “Faktor”, adding that the businessman from Strumica registered the company “Green Energy Gna” in Susica, Municipality of Novo Selo.

Last month, Gna started a business in the dairy industry and at the same time established a cannabis plant, also in Susica.

His daughter, the former influencer Ljupka Mitrova, has been appointed as the manager of the new energy company.

Besides Gna, other people close to Zaev also entered the energy business, as was once the case with cannabis. His son Dusko Zaev and his brother Vice Zaev also established companies for energy production, and his business partners – son Goran Krstev and father Simeon Krstev – have big ambitious ventures with solar power plants.