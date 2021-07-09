A section of pipe is moved during construction of the Gulf Coast Project pipeline in Atoka, Oklahoma, U.S., on Monday, March 11, 2013. The Gulf Coast Project, a 480-mile crude oil pipeline being constructed by TransCanada, is part of the Keystone Pipeline Project and will run from Cushing, Oklahoma to Nederland, Texas. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi and Greek Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas signed Friday the agreement on the natural gas interconnection, highlighting its importance for both countries and the region, MIA reports from Athens.

Minister Bekteshi said the interconnector would contribute to the diversification of gas supply and give Macedonia an opportunity to supply natural gas to its northern neighbors.

This is a big step forward in improving the energy structure of our country and will contribute to the diversification of gas supply and stability of gas supplies in general. This is very important not only for bilateral relations, which are improving by the day, but also for the economy of my country, considering the rising competitiveness of our economies, lower gas prices, but also extension of supply to our northern neighbors Kosovo and Serbia, said Bekteshi.

Minister Skrekas said the gas pipeline, starting from Nea Mesimvria and ending in Gevgelija, would strengthen Greece’s geopolitical role as an energy crossroad but also give Macedonia an opportunity to gradually achieve energy transition.

This also contributes to the general vision of making Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. This is an important agreement that will create 1,000 jobs during the construction stage. This important project will cost about EUR 110 million, unifying the two gas systems of both countries. After launch, this pipeline will help the further development of our economies, noted Skrekas.

The two ministers signed the agreement in the attendance of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and United States Ambassador to Greece, Jeoffrey Pyatt.