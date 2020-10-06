Antonio Milososki, VMRO-DPMNE MP wrote on Facebook that Macedonia, unlike other countries in the region is at the bottom in terms of foreign direct investment.
According to Milososki, Serbia is first with 4,585,000,000 dollars, followed by Albania (1,281,000,000) and Bulgaria (1,223,000,000). Macedonia has only 365,000 dollars.
Foreign direct investment #FDI, regional comparison for 2019, Macedonia at the bottom:
#Serbia $ 4,585,000,000
#Albania $ 1,281,000,000
#Bulgaria $ 1,223,000,000
#Macedonia $ 365,000,000, writes Milososki.
