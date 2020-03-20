When it comes to the health of the citizens there should be no calculations, politics or acting just to satisfy vanity. Macedonia faces a serious threat to the health of the citizens, as well as an economic collapse that will have disastrous consequences for our country, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release.

The situation is bad, and the president of the state himself admitted that the system could not stand and it would collapse. The business urgently needs injection, fresh money and help. It depends on the speed of implementation of the measures whether economic disaster will be prevented. The avalanche of layoffs has already begun in several cities, the party said.

VMRO-DPMNE proposes an immediate freeze on the obligations of companies towards the state whose business is related or affected by the situation.

VMRO-DPMNE also proposes that the state pay the costs of employees in companies affected by 50% of the total cost of employees, ie 50% of gross salary.