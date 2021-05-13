Macedonia has entered into inflation, warns VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski, pointing to official reports from the Central Bank. The reports place the inflation rate at 2.2 percent, above the projected 1.5 percent.
The real inflation rate has surpassed 3 percent. Food and electric energy are more expensive now, and oil is expected to follow. The citizens can themselves compare, what 100 denars got them five years ago, and what they’re worth now, Nikoloski said.
