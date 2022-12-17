The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and regulatory authorities from Italy, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and Montenegro have set up a Balkan School of Energy at the initiative of the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment (ARERA).

As stated in the ERC announcement, the main goal of the Balkan School of Energy is to provide education on the latest trends in energy for representatives of regulatory bodies, transmission system operators, energy market operators, as well as other stakeholders in the energy sector. The founding memorandum was signed by all five founding countries, including ERC. Stefano Saglia, who is a member of the board of the Italian Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and Environment (ARERA), has been elected as the first president of the Balkan School of Energy.