Macedonia should look for ways to ensure European support for major infrastructure projects, from the announced line of credits worth 20 billion EUR and grants of 9 billion EUR.

During a Konrad Adenauer Foundation event, Nikoloski said that Macedonia needs to push for a new, fast railway link with Greece and Serbia, in light of the agreement Serbia concluded with the EU to gain funding for a railway to the border with Macedonia.

Macedonia needs to be smart and to prepare a sustainable project, which, sadly, is lacking at the moment, and submit it to the European Commission to demand grants for this link. It would connect Athens to Central Europe, and would allow us to travel from Skopje to Solun (Thessaloniki) in an hour and a half, Nikoloski said.

He added that receiving EU funding for this project would free domestic funds to complete the railway link to Bulgaria and to build a railway to Albania.