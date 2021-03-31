The Republic of Macedonia will be part of project for construction of terminal for liquid natural gas of 17 km from Alexandroupolis for gasification of liquid natural gas and storage with a capacity of 5.5 billion cubic meters, PM Zoran Zaev said at Wednesday’s press conference on signing of memorandums for realization of projects liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis, supply of capacity of natural gas and Alexandroupolis gas power plant.

Macedonia will participate with 25 percent in the gas power plant that will have a capacity of 800 megawatts, and the estimated investment is more than 380 million euros. In the gas terminal with a length of 17 km and a capacity of 5.5 billion cubic meters, the country’s share is 10 percent with a value of about 370 million euros. The plan is to be put into operation by 2023.

The memorandums of cooperation were signed today in Skopje between the energy companies from Macedonia and Greece.