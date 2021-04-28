Macedonia is at the bottom in Europe in economic indicators estimated by the Economic sentiment indicator prepared by the European Commission. The ESI conducts a survey of companies from five economic branches to make an estimate of the economic sentiment.
In March, Macedonia ranked dead last in Europe in all these indicators. Even when compared with countries in the region, Macedonia is decidedly last, with only Montenegro showing an approximately equally bad economic forecast.
Zoran Zaev needs to remove is rose tainted glasses. The businesses in Macedonia have lost all trust in his economic policies, said VMRO-DPMNE official Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska, who shared the results of the survey.
