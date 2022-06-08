The companies from Macedonia, Serbia and Albania that manage tolls work on connecting the systems with a tag for electronic payment, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski announced at Wednesday’s press conference at the Open Balkan Summit in Ohrid.

This means, as he said, people from Serbia with a tag for electronic payment will be able to pass with their vehicle without stopping on both Macedonian and Albanian tolls. The system will recognize it and the toll ramp will be lifted automatically with electronic payment.