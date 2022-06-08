The companies from Macedonia, Serbia and Albania that manage tolls work on connecting the systems with a tag for electronic payment, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski announced at Wednesday’s press conference at the Open Balkan Summit in Ohrid.
This means, as he said, people from Serbia with a tag for electronic payment will be able to pass with their vehicle without stopping on both Macedonian and Albanian tolls. The system will recognize it and the toll ramp will be lifted automatically with electronic payment.
This way we will reduce the traffic jams on the highways and tolls, and people will reach the final destination faster. These are the benefits that the institutions and the respective state companies in all three countries are working on, added Kovacevski.
