Macedonia broke its previous record in foreign direct investments, and netted 838.2 million EUR in the period of January – September of this year.

This is an improvement to the same period in 2023 of 348.2 million, and is by far the highest amount in the past 20 years. Bloomberg Adria predicts that, if this pace holds, Macedonia will break the 1 billion EUR in FDI annually for the first time in history.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank reported that only in the third quarter of 2024, the inflow of foreign investments amounted to 281.6 million EUR.