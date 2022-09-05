Macedonia will buy cheaper electricity from Bulgaria for the business sector and industry, but it is not yet known at what price. The governments of Macedonia and Bulgaria have agreed that Bulgaria will supply Macedonia with 200 MWh of electricity from October to March 31 next year.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski on Monday in Sofia held a working meeting with Galab Donev, the caretaker Prime Minister of Bulgaria, before economic and energy teams from the two countries held working meetings.