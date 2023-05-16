Transportation Minister Blagoj Bocvarski is expected to sign a contract with Serbia and Hungary, to build a fast rail link between Serbia and Greece.

The rail line would be part of a major upgrade of Corridor 10 – Hungary and Serbia already completed a fast line between Budapest and Belgrade and Serbia is now extending it to Nis.

The two countries also extended invitations for cooperation to Bulgaria, Albania, Greece and Turkey, as the plan is to extend the line from Nis to Bulgaria and Turkey, Macedonia and Greece and to Albania. The countries are expecting to receive EU funding for this major project.