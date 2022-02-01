Attracting investments, structuring financial instruments, support to startups and companies from the two countries, cooperation in the area of innovation, joint projects within European funds and programmes, as well as boosting trade, were among the topics in the focus of the first meeting of the Macedonian – Bulgarian working group on economy, trade and innovation, taking place in Skopje on Tuesday.

The working group is led by the Minister of Finance Fatmir Besimi and the Minister of Innovation and Growth of the Republic of Bulgaria, Daniel Lorer.