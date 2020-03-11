The Macedonian Central Bank sees growing risks with the spread of the coronavirus crisis in the country and in Europe.

According to the latest NBRM report, macro-economic indicators are within the bounds of the predictions, but international risks are growing. NBRM says that its forex reserves are kept in the safe zone and that the trade deficit has reduced slightly in 2020 Q1. Bank deposits and credits keep growing as projected and the banks are seen as liquid. The central bank intervened twice in the currency market with a sale of a total of 5 million EUR.