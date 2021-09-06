Zoran Zaev declared that Macedonia is in a strong economic recovery as he touted the just released report from the State Statistics Bureau, that the country reportedly grew by whopping 13.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021.

This means that in the first half of the year we grew by 5.6 percent, Zaev declared, insisting that by the end of the year the growth will be at 4.1 percent.

The quarter covers April, which was one of the worst months of the pandemic so far, as well as two more relaxed months.