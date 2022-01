Fuel prices will spike today, by half a denar per liter of unleaded fuels and two denars for diesel fuels, the Regulatory Energy Commission decided.

The most used Eurosuper BS-95 fuel will now cost 75.5 denars per liter, while the BS-98 fuel will be sold for 77.5 denars.

Diesel will go up to 67.5 denars per liter. Heating oil will now cost 67.5 denars per liter.