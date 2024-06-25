Dubai based Alcazar Energy is the company that will develop a major wind farm near Stip.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska and Alcazar’s David Calderon presented the project today that will include 55 generators producing 1 terawatt hours of energy, enough for 100,000 households and create 630 jobs.

During a visit to the area yesterday, Mickoski said that the wind farm will generate about 20 percent of Macedonia’s energy production.

The wind farm will greatly improve our energy independence and improve the investment climate. This type of project shows that there is high trust in the Government from the very start, and it confirms that this is our true orientation, said Mickoski.

Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska added that the Government will make available funds to 150,000 households to support installment of energy saving equipment or improvements. The funding will cover up to half of the cost of the improvements, and the Government will allow citizens to sell energy they create with solar panels back to the grid.