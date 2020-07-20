According to the data of the State Statistical Office, the index of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in May 2020, compared to May 2019, was 4.4.

This increase is caused by the increase of the average monthly net wage paid per employee in the sectors: Information and communication (23.7%), Education (12.3%) and Human health and social work activities (8.1%).

An increase in the average monthly net wage paid per employee compared to the previous month was recorded in the sectors Information and communication (15.5%), Construction (5.2%) and Financial and insurance activities (4.6%).

The average monthly net wage paid per employee in May 2020 was 26,390 denars.