According to the State Statistical Office data, the catering price index in May 2022, 2022, increased by 0.2%. Compared by groups of services, there was an increase in the index of Food by 0.3% and Alcoholic beverages by 0.1%.

The catering price index in May 2022, in comparison with the same month of the previous year, increased by 9.7%.

The cumulative catering price index for the period January-May 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, increased by 7.0%, and in comparison with December 2021 it increased by 5.3%.