An increase in wages in the private and public sectors, a minimum wage of at least 450 euros in the first 100 days of the new government, payment of food costs in the amount of 20 percent of the average salary and payment of transportation costs, are some of the demands. which today the Union of Trade Unions will deliver to the protest organized on the occasion of International Labor Day.

The union is also demanding a limitation of fixed-time work in exceptional circumstances and to a maximum of one year, the right to a non-working Saturday and increased control of overtime, a reduction of full-time work to a 35-hour work week and the abolition of the 72-hour work week at strategic projects. The protest will start in front of the Workers’ House, will continue in front of the Parliament and the Chamber of Commerce and will end in front of the Government. The assessment of the SSM is that there is an increased violation of workers’ rights, and the new law on labor relations has not been adopted for six years, until last year , as they point out, there was no work on it at all, that is, no discussions were held to overcome the differences in the creation of the law between the social partners.

The Union emphasizes that they have over 10,000 complaints about violated labor rights, and according to the SSM, it is also a precedent that the amendment to the Law on Labor Relations, which introduced the possibility of a 72-hour working week, was made without social dialogue and the participation of the SSM as representative union.

According to SSM, the verdict of the Supreme Court, which, after 18 years of litigation and more than eight judgments in favor of SSM, is an attack on trade unionism in the country, takes away the Workers’ House. International Labor Day is celebrated every May 1 and is dedicated to the struggle for the preservation and promotion of workers’ rights. This holiday is observed as a sign of respect for the victims of the strike that took place from May 1 to 4, 1886 in Chicago, organized in order to introduce an eight-hour working day. As a sign of respect for the victims of the strike, the Second International of the Constituent Congress in 1889 issued a declaration calling on workers around the world to demonstrate on May 1 in order to improve their position.

International Labor Day is a public holiday in many countries around the world. In this country, it has the status of a public holiday and until 2006 it was celebrated for two days, and since 2007 it has been celebrated only on May 1.