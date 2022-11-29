Meat processors, in response to the crisis and the reduced purchasing power of consumers, announce the action “Homemade quality cheap meat products available to every citizen”.

This was agreed at the working meeting organized by the Group for the processing of meat and meat products in the Chamber of Commerce of Macedonia.

The meat industry once again urges the Government to cancel duties on imported raw materials that are not produced in the country, a measure which, as it reminds, was active until June 2022. In such a case, the price of meat processing can immediately decrease by more than 10 percent.