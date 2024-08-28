MEPSO, the state owned energy transportation company, gave almost double the amount it was supposed to in donations to various organizations and institutions. So far in 2024, MEPSO gave out 22.7 million denars – over 370,000 EUR.

Most of the money were given to the Idrizovo prison, and public healthcare institutions in Skopje, informs MKD.mk, which sought this report ffrom MEPSO. 400,000 denars went to a group from Demir Hisar that is running several websites, and 120,000 to an Albanian cultural institution, and money went to a dance school and a go-cart company.