Today’s major news in the region that almost all of Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina and part of Croatia are left without electricity is just a confirmation that investments in energy must be the number one priority. MEPSO has activated all the mechanisms so that the domino effect is not felt in our country. It was not so far away when the country, the region faced a “blackout” (collapse of the electrical grid). We are in communication with the transmission system operators, as well as with the regulatory bodies of the countries that are affected by this situation. Energy is intertwined like the blood vessels in the human body. I will repeat: investments, investments and only investments are necessary,” said Bislimoski.

Today, almost all of Montenegro, parts of Croatia and BiH were without electricity. Electricity supply gradually started this afternoon.

Referring to unofficial information from the Croatian transmission system operator, the Croatian news agency HINA reported that the failure of the power grid occurred in three countries, first it started in Montenegro, then the blackout affected BiH, and then part of Croatia – all of Dalmatia , to Rijeka, supposedly to the Brinje substation.