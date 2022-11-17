According to Eurostat, in the first half of 2022, the Macedonian economy pays by far the most expensive electricity. If we go back five years to 2017, then the economy paid the cheapest electricity combined with the countries in the region. That in itself makes the Macedonian economy and businesses uncompetitive and a large part of companies will have to close and unemployment will increase.

This is the shocking situation that this government has led us to! The high price of energy makes the Macedonian economy and businesses uncompetitive on the market, and this means closure and layoffs for many Macedonian and foreign companies in the country.

What is even more worrying is that a large number of people who will lose their jobs will seek their happiness abroad and thus Macedonia loses the most, says the leader of VMRO DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in the interview with Republika.