Following a meeting with the key commercial banks in Macedonia, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that a full agreement on the distribution of 250 million EUR from the Hungarian loan will be reached by the end of next week. The loan is supposed to be distributed to businesses in Macedonia, but the demand from the bankers that they collect a commercial interest on the loan can make it unaffordable.

Prime Minister Mickoski said that all the participants declared their intent to take part in the process. The Government and the banks agreed that the businesses also receive a grace period of three years and then pay off the loans in 15 years – the same terms under which the Government took the loan from Hungary.