Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade today, during the annual Open Balkan wine fair. During the meeting, the two leaders agreed that the key upcoming project for the two countries should be construction of the fast railroad line that will link central Europe to the Greek ports.

We discussed economic and infrastructure projects, with particular focus on the Budapest – Belgrade – Skopje – Athens – Pireaus railroad, that will link up south and central Europe, and will improve trade exchange, Prime Minister Mickoski said.

President Vucic welcomed the fact that Macedonia remains a key partner of the Open Balkan project, which “is symbol of regional cooperation and ties in the Western Balkans. Our shared goal is to secure a better future of all our citizens, and cooperation through the Open Balkan project remains a strong foundation to build the future of the entire region”.