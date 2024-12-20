Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced that several major infrastructure projects will initiated soon. Two of them cover renewable energy – the second Bogdanci wind park and the photovoltaic plant in Bitola, near the REK Bitola coal plant.

In the case of the Bogdanci park, the progress on the project was where we left it when we left as leadership in ELEM seven years ago. Only the dust on the documents was new. 100 million EUR will be invested in renewable energy, which, as you know, will be very important as of 2026 all exporters to the EU will have to prove that the amount of green energy in their production mix, Mickoski said.