Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced the creation of a fund worth 10 million EUR that will be used used to support businesses owned by young people aged 18 to 29.

Depending on their business plans, that will be evaluated under strict criteria by officials from several institutions, the fund will approve support between 1,000 to 3,000 EUR per project proposal. We believe in you, we believe in your potential, we want you to remain here and help us develop the country, because Macedonia would not exist without you, Mickoski said in an address to the UMS youth faction of his VMRO-DPMNE party.